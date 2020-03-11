Structural changes needed to tackle female infanticide

The recent arrest of three people for allegedly killing a month-old girl has again brought to the fore the issue of female infanticide in Tamil Nadu. The silver lining, if one is to be found, is that villagers alerted officials to the child’s death. TN is viewed as one of the better performing states in India. But it cannot be denied that female infanticide and foeticide remain prevalent in several districts.

According to data from the Sample Registration System, TN’s sex ratio at birth declined from 921 (against the national 906) in 2012-14 to 907 (against the national 896) in 2015-17, with urban parts of the state performing worse than rural regions. The state’s interventions in this area include the cradle baby scheme, in which families are urged to hand over unwanted girl babies to the state rather than killing them. The state also conducts a sustained campaign against diagnostic centres that reveal the sex of a foetus and unscrupulous medical professionals willing to perform female foeticide.

In vulnerable districts, awareness campaigns are conducted. However, the male child preference is an indication of the status of women in society. Data reveals such a preference is seen even among urban, educated, well-off families. Some efforts that the state could consider to arrest the trend include continuing tracking pregnant women after delivery as well using incentives. However, for the male child preference to be tackled, structural change is required. In this matter, some of the state’s efforts could be sending mixed messages. One of the factors believed to weigh against a girl child is dowry.

The state has marriage assistance schemes, whose goal is to provide financial assistance to parents of daughters provided the girls have completed a minimum standard of education. While it incentivises parents to educate their daughters and avoid marrying them off when underage, it also reinforces the belief that marrying a daughter off is a burden. For women’s status to rise in society, respect, safety and equal opportunity are key. This requires holistic planning and change.