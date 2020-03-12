STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Mixing up an arrest and a Bank takeover 

It is heartening to learn that the consumer services of Yes Bank may be restored as early as this weekend.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

It is heartening to learn that the consumer services of Yes Bank may be restored as early as this weekend. The RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar has given an assurance that the bank is liquid enough for normal fund transactions. ATM operations too have been restored. Earlier, RBI had acted to supersede the Board for a month to save the bank from collapse.

Over the years, on account of an overextended and aggressive lending policy under its MD and CEO  Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank had faced deterioration in asset quality and it had inadequate capital to service its commitments. RBI is now putting together a SBI-led rescue operation to refinance the bank to save the fourth largest private lender. RBI’s actions are being debated, but better late than never. A collapse would have tripped the already strained financial system into a spiralling crisis.

We are simultaneously seeing a criminal investigation into the role of founder chief Rana Kapoor, who has been charged and arrested for receiving `600 crore in kickbacks in return for helping sanction loans of `4,500 crore to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Kapoor’s daughters, as directors of his various private companies, are also in the dock. In these shenanigans, timing Rana Kapoor’s arrest with the takeover of Yes Bank seems odd. Kapoor’s time as chief of Yes Bank ran out quite some time ago. Prodded by RBI, Kapoor stepped down as chairman in January 2019 and by October 2019, had sold his entire stock in the bank.

The new MD and CEO Ranveet Gill has been in charge for a year now. The contours of the DHFL scam and those associated with it have been known to the agencies for quite some time. Why was action against Kapoor delayed for so long? When consumers and the financial community are seeking answers on what went wrong with Yes Bank, they are being treated to a sensational diversion of an arrest of a banker. If the allegations are true, someone should answer for the 18-month delay. Unfortunately, these tactics only go to cloud the issues on hand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp