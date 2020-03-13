STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP’s new TN chief has task cut out

The announcement that L Murugan has been chosen as the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP took everyone by surprise.

L Murugan

The announcement that L Murugan has been chosen as the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP took everyone by surprise. The 42-year-old was not on the first list of 17 names and the subsequent shortlist of four to fill the post that had become vacant after the then state unit president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, was made Governor of Telangana in September last year. Perhaps the fact that he did not have any godfather and chose not to lobby for himself with the BJP national leadership worked in his favour. What added to his resume was the hard work he put in as the vice chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) since 2017.

The BJP wanted a non-Savarna face in TN, where it is perceived by many as an upper caste party. And Murugan, who took on the DMK’s Murasoli Trust for allegedly encroaching on Panchami lands (allotted to Dalits during British rule) in Chennai as NCSC vice chairman, fit the bill perfectly. He will be the party’s second Dalit chief in TN after S P Kirubanidhi, who later joined the DMK.

 The young lawyer is also non-controversial, unlike BJP National Secretary H Raja, who was a hot contender for the post. Nainar Nagendran was another leader on the shortlist, but the fact that he had parachuted into the party from the AIADMK just a few years ago possibly went against him. Murugan, on the other hand, was earlier with the ABVP, the finishing school for Sangh politicians, and hence is acceptable to the Parivar.The erudite new BJP Tamil Nadu president, who did his masters in international law and is now pursuing his doctorate in human rights law, is amiable and the leadership hopes he will gel well with the  party’s older leaders as well as the younger cadre. With the TN Assembly elections due in just about a year, the political greenhorn has his task cut out as the BJP tries to increase its footprint in the land of ancient temples that is now under Dravidian sway.
 

