STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

AP parties must exercise restraint

This is quite common in any election but this time, things are a bit different with the state government bringing in a new ordinance to curb the flow of cash and liquor. 

Published: 14th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Elections to local bodies are just round the corner in Andhra Pradesh and the mammoth pre-poll exercise already underway has led to stray incidents of violence amid heightened tension between the ruling and opposition parties. This is quite common in any election but this time, things are a bit different with the state government bringing in a new ordinance to curb the flow of cash and liquor. 

The AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, not only provides for disqualification if candidates are found guilty of bribing voters with liquor or cash but also imprisonment of up to three years. Simultaneously, the government has launched a mobile app, Nigha, to enable voters to lodge complaints. The twin steps, given the intense rivalry between the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP, expectedly raised the hackles of the latter, with one senior leader of the party going to the extent of wondering in public how anyone could win elections without offering drinks and cash! To be fair, he has merely aired a fundamental problem which is the conviction among his ilk that voters can be won over, not with the promise of better governance, but with the time-tested package of alcohol and money.

This mindset in turn makes the opposition parties believe that the YSRC is hell-bent on intimidating them out of contention.The YSRC has not exactly covered itself in glory either. While the government is making all the right noises to ensure a free and fair election, the party cadres are flexing muscles at places to take on their equally aggressive TDP counterparts. The attack on TDP leaders at Macherla the other day is a case in point. Under the circumstances, the police have been at the receiving end of the stick. Yes, it is their duty to facilitate free and fair polls, but is it not the duty of the political parties to keep their workers and leaders under control? All the parties need to exercise restraint and respect the law for a democracy to thrive. Ultimately, as history has shown numerous times, by and large, voters vote wisely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp