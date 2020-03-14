STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic in the time of economic slowdown

After a sudden market crash on Friday that saw both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices plunging by as much as 10% within minutes of trade opening, India’s bourses have somewhat bounced back.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

The consequences of a global pandemic combining with forces that were already slowing down the world economy are bound to be disastrous not only for global stock markets, whose meltdown is obvious, but for the overall economy. After a sudden market crash on Friday that saw both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices plunging by as much as 10% within minutes of trade opening, India’s bourses have somewhat bounced back. But many say that this is a temporary reprieve partly due to bargain hunting by investors and partly because of bulk buying by banks and state-run financial institutions wishing to prop up a sinking market.

Panic-stricken global markets are in retreat, faced with the coronavirus spread, and also since market players understand the ongoing economic slowdown may turn into a recession as the virus spread would not only disrupt global supply chains but also demand. Their fear is perhaps justified as nations are hardly in a position to step in to address the supply shortfall as China, which has turned into the ‘factory of the world’, remains in lockdown and will take time getting back to normal. The stopping of all flights between Europe and the US, and the halt to all but essential travel from abroad to India, is likely necessary but it does not augur well for demand as the $1.5 trillion aviation and hospitality industry would be the first to be hit, with knock-on effects on almost all sectors.

Analysts say the huge panic selling on global bourses was a necessary correction as stock markets have been buoyant over the past year, boosted by quantitative easing and excessive optimism on the part of investors. But the problem is the correction is coming when the ability of the markets to bounce back is tough, as central banks have limited ability to inject fresh money. Perhaps the best way to reverse the global economy’s course is to address the root cause of the problem, not by knee-jerk reactions of the kind the US Federal Reserve came up with—an offer to give money to banks in exchange for government bonds—but by a global programme to create sustainable infrastructure and jobs.  

