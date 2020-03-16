STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farooq’s enigmatic political silence after freedom

Dulat is an old fox in political intrigue. That he chose to reveal his secret meeting made the matter all the more interesting.

Published: 16th March 2020

National Conference chief and sitting Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, at his residence in Srinagar after he was freed from detention on Friday | Zahoor Punjabi

The surprise release of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after over seven months of house arrest and his equally surprising reticence in speaking his mind about the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir made the development curious. The only point Farooq chose to make was to demand freedom for all political detainees, including two other former CMs, his son Omar and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. While he bought time saying he will share his thoughts in Parliament—possibly after a fortnight depending on the coronavirus situation—former R&AW chief A S Dulat held back-channel consultations with him a few weeks ago with the Centre’s concurrence.

Dulat is an old fox in political intrigue. That he chose to reveal his secret meeting made the matter all the more interesting. A day later, Farooq had a long meeting with Omar but what transpired is not yet known. Farooq’s release comes when the Centre is facing intense global scrutiny over its human rights record as also an unprecedented attempt by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights to implead herself in the apex court in an anti-CAA case. In the past, Farooq was one of India’s mascots in multilateral forums when its image was at stake. 

By the time Farooq was set free, the Valley lost its stranglehold over power in the state. For, a delimitation panel to redraw constituency maps has just been constituted. It will effectively carve out seven new Assembly seats, which is expected to benefit the BJP as the Jammu region where it holds sway will get better representation. Fresh state polls can be expected after delimitation. Besides, a new party comprising former PDP and NC leaders, called J&K Apni Party, was recently floated. The PM assured its leaders that J&K’s demographic balance would not be altered. While resumption of mainstream political activity appears to be on the cards, restoration of full civil rights, including freedom to all political detenues, ought to be prioritised. As for the octogenarian Abdullah, how combative he is on addressing various issues, including Articles 370 and 35A, which are his party’s legacy, will indicate the NC’s future trajectory.

