Sports and the pursuit of profit

Of all those running public events the world over, sports organisers were among the last to wake up to the reality of coronavirus.

Feroz Shah kotla stadium

Representational image of Firoz Shah Kotla stadium (File Photo | PTI)

Any sporting event involving big gatherings is a threat under the circumstances because fans and players travel from one city or country to another.

Despite knowing this, authorities almost everywhere took long to suspend activities. Be it the European football leagues, Formula One, NBA and even the Indian Premier League (IPL), all were noticeably late in announcing that there would be no action until the situation returned to normal.

The IPL was still two weeks away. Many major competitions were stalled midway after the virus became a global threat to human health.

Are the stakes so high that those running these events were reluctant to call them off until higher authorities forced them to?

Given the late announcements, this possibility cannot be ruled out. For example, the IPL was postponed until April 15 after the government decided to scrap all visas granted to foreign nationals except for in select categories.

Coronavirus had become a major problem worldwide well before the BCCI took that decision. It’s not that officials were unaware of the magnitude of the danger. Nor were officials of the English Premier League or Champions League.

All of them were ready to hold games behind closed doors sans spectators. This suggests that monetary stakes from TV rights are so high that the authorities were willing to forgo fans and get done with the fixtures in whichever way possible.

Not just the BCCI, cricket boards of most other countries waited until the eleventh hour to scrap engagements.

They all were prepared to hold matches in empty stadiums, like the organisers of high-profile European football events.

It seems they were ready to overlook the magnitude of the danger in their pursuit of profits. True that few expected it to reach these proportions, but there were warnings.

Yet, choosing to go ahead despite all of this revealed a side of global sports officialdom that was not known until now.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp