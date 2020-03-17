There will be no winners in oil war in the long run

The oil war raging between Russia and Saudi Arabia, at first sight, seems to be good news for many emerging economies that were struggling to find the hard currency to pay off their ever-mounting oil bill—especially India, which spent a whopping $128.25 billion last financial year in buying crude. However, a war of this kind has no winners in the long run. The Saudis, who wanted to bring in an agreement to cut oil production by all members of the OPEC (the global cartel that determines crude prices), have been thwarted by the Russians who baulked at the huge cuts being demanded of them. The inability to come to any understanding has seen crude futures tumbling to between $30-35 a barrel this month from an average of $63.83 in January.

The war and the consequent lower prices are a disaster for the nascent shale oil industry, an alternate source of crude supplies at reasonable rates. Shale oil needs prices to be at $50 a barrel to be remunerative. Low prices for a prolonged period will mean destruction of the shale oil industry and would allow OPEC to eventually raise prices considerably, perhaps to the older rates of $100-120 a barrel.

Lower prices for some time will also mean Saudi Arabia, one of the richest nations and the source of jobs, remittances and business opportunities for many nations including India, would be forced to make steep cuts in its spending. The downswing in the Saudi economy would also be a signal for an overall slide in West Asian countries’ economic fortunes, which have not been too rosy in the recent past.

Hundreds of thousands of Indians who work there and the millions who depend upon them would be among those hit by such a turn of events. Our country’s finance ministry, which has made a virtue of raising taxes on oil whenever crude prices have dropped, regardless of the government in power, is also a potential loser, as the war of words over high fuel prices in India while the rest of the world celebrates cheaper gasoline does not bode well for the government.