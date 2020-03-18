STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Has superstar Rajinikanth missed his cue?

The best of movie stars can sell the impossible, bypass logic and rationale, and address themselves directly to emotion. Rajinikanth is not any movie star.

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

The best of movie stars can sell the impossible, bypass logic and rationale, and address themselves directly to emotion. Rajinikanth is not any movie star. He’s the superstar. In a career spanning 45 years, he has sold more than his fair share of the impossible. It was this star quality he brought to his press conference in Chennai recently. Rajini gave an arresting performance, speaking fluently and urgently on his desire to change the system. But as the camera lights faded, the questions have emerged.

Rajinikanth officially announced that he would make an entry into politics in 2017, although he had been dropping hints since 1996 at least. Now, with just a year before state Assembly polls, he called for a ‘revolution’ that he would lead once it had erupted, effectively setting a precondition to his political entry. Meanwhile, his vision for his party—a mix of young and experienced, no party posts, he’d head the party but not the government—is idealistic, if a bit too close to the films of his Darbar director A R Murugadoss. But what does his party believe? What is its ideology? These remain mysteries.

Much is made of TN’s film-politics ‘nexus’. The political success of MGR, J Jayalalithaa or M Karunanidhi are too often glibly linked to their film careers. All three worked in politics actively alongside their film work. MGR, for instance, joined the DMK in 1953, started the ADMK in 1972 and became CM in 1977. Rajini, at the age of 69, is yet to launch his party. Even Rajini’s contemporary and friend Kamal Haasan, making an unexpected political plunge, has already faced one Lok Sabha election. Rajini’s political entry has long been spoken of as a game changer. Indeed, the demise of two giants—Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi—left a vacuum that he might have filled. Unfortunately for him the DMK and AIADMK have stabilised and look ready to face off on nearly equal terms next year. Any fledgling effort from him at this late stage—if it comes at all—is unlikely to make much of a mark.  The superstar has missed his cue.

