Where are the school walls?

Data released recently by Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Elementary Education has revealed that over 11,900 of the 31,266 primary and middle schools in the state have been functioning without compound walls. Pudukkottai performed the worst, with children from 886 schools in the district left vulnerable in the school space. The directorate had collected data from the respective block education officers in January. Of course, the officers have given an assurance that the schools will get a compound wall by June.

According to a provision in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the buildings of recognised schools need to maintain a standard that includes basic infrastructure like toilets and security in the form of a compound wall or fence. But the data tells a different story. During non-school hours, these institutions run the risk of becoming a haven for outsiders to indulge in drinking, gambling and other anti-social activities.

This year, the school education department got a large share of the 2020-21 state budget pie, with `34,181 crore being allocated, an 18% hike from last year. This was also the highest allocation for any single department, indicating the government’s aim to facilitate quality education. Apart from funds allocated for books, bags, laptops and the like, Rs 258.82 crore is to be spent on construction of infrastructure like toilets, classrooms and compound walls with the assistance of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The government’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department had set up the Self Sufficiency Scheme in 2011 to encourage participation from communities, corporates and individuals to help in building school infrastructure, among other things. The construction of compound walls and toilets for schools were among the works listed. This could also be pursued if needed. With the schemes and budget in place, the state government has to get its act together.