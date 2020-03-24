Coronavirus: Time for IOC to take big call on Tokyo games

The International Olympic Council is facing an unprecedented dilemma due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scared of the massive financial implications of not holding the Tokyo Olympics as scheduled in July and staring at a logistical nightmare if the games are to be rescheduled, the global governing body of sports is in an unenviable position. The official stand is no decision will be taken until after a month. It wants to assess the situation and consult the WHO before taking the call.

Even as the IOC says that, the world struggles to come to terms with the menace that is showing no signs of relenting. People in Japan have started admitting that sticking to deadlines is not going to be feasible, while the rest of the world has started expressing serious concerns. Canada has announced its withdrawal from the Olympics if it takes place in 2020. Australia has asked its athletes to prepare for 2021. Spain and Norway along with Brazil are advocating postponement.

The US and India have said they would wait, even as they battle to keep the situation under control back home. The training schedules of athletes the world over have gone haywire and there is no certainty over the qualifying events that have got cancelled. Europe’s football authorities have already set an example by pushing the Euro 2020 championship to next year.

Under the circumstances and considering the fact that a number of countries including India are still to experience the worst of the virus, one can only wonder how the greatest show on earth will take place without any delay. It is not about Japan getting cured of the disease.

The movement of thousands of athletes from all corners of the globe and fans—unless the officials decide on a closed-door Olympics—will create a situation that medical experts and scientists are advising against. It will lead to the same danger that people all over the world have been asked to be wary of. Even if the financial losses are irrecoverable, the IOC has to realise that the risk involved in going ahead with the Olympics is far greater.