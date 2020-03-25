Finance Minister’s moves just the start in coronavirus battle

The announcements made on Tuesday by the Union finance minister of a series of measures including deferring the last date for income tax returns and reducing the interest charges on tax payments—besides increasing the threshold for bringing small firms before insolvency proceedings—are welcome steps to reduce the economic pain felt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, to battle the downturn that is staring us in the face, a two-pronged strategy is needed.

The first is to help the vulnerable sections of our populace with free food or cash for livelihoods lost due to the lockdown and the economic slowdown that must follow, schemes to create more jobs, state grants towards medical care and subsidised sick leaves for those working but whose firms are too small. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has possibly designed one of the best assistance programs.

Not only did he promise to spend up to 3% of his nation’s GDP to rescue its economy, he worked out elaborate plans to support his vulnerable citizens, which included some $10 billion in emergency care benefit that promised $900 every fortnight to provide support to workers including the self-employed, who have to stay home but don’t qualify for employment insurance.

The second is to help India Inc. find its feet. Measures such as deferment of filing of I-T returns can only be a beginning. Far more needs to be done. The service sector is the one that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Sectors experiencing the most pain—airlines, hotels and transportation—need bailouts at the earliest.

Loan guarantees, tax deferments and lower interest have to be thought of for the larger economy. The bill for such a large rescue package that includes help to tens of millions of poor people alone will be mind-boggling. A rescue package for the corporate sector too would be large in terms of tax giveaways and loan guarantees. However, a failure to take steps now could mean an extremely uncertain economic situation for the country, with growth dipping drastically and unemployment soaring.