Stamping on bigoted behaviour

A spate of racist abuses and slurs against people of the Northeast in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country forced the Centre to issue an advisory to all states that their law enforcement agencies should ensure such incidents don’t happen. Whether the missive will have any effect on the ground is yet to be seen, but there is a limit to how much the government and its agencies can do to ensure such incidents are not repeated. More than enforcement of the law, it is societal mindset that must change. Only this will stamp out such bigoted behaviour.

On this front, the government has made much progress towards stamping out institutional racism, particularly in the police, the first responder to complaints of harassment. For instance in Delhi, the police in 2007 had come out with a booklet, advising people of the Northeast to avoid western and revealing clothes. The advisory also said they should not cook their native food such as bamboo shoots or fermented soya beans in order to not offend their neighbours. After much criticism, the booklet was withdrawn. Since then the authorities have taken several measures and the police now are much more sensitised. The challenge now is to extend this to the common man and the society at large.

The acceptance and understanding of the people of the Northeast throw up larger questions about national integration. More than 70 years after Independence, such incidents clearly underline that India’s hugely diverse population is yet to be fully integrated. At least two committees, the erstwhile Planning Commission’s S P Shukla committee and the M P Bezbaruah committee, have suggested greater two-way movement of people between the Northeast and the rest of India.

The more the exchange, the higher will be the understanding of each other’s cultures, food habits and sensitivities. If greater traffic between the peoples of the North and the South can result in the humble sambar vadai entering the dining table of North Indians, there is no reason why the same cannot happen with the Northeast.