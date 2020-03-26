STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Towards a level neet field

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to examine offering a sub-quota for government school students in medical admissions is welcome.

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to examine offering a sub-quota for government school students in medical admissions is welcome. TN has been at the forefront of opposition to the nationwide medical examination, NEET, on the grounds that it privileges well-off urban children at the cost of rural children attending government schools. This is because NEET is based on a CBSE syllabus. This means students who attend private CBSE schools or who can afford private coaching have an advantage over those who come from poor, rural backgrounds. Another trend has emerged in the past few years: A significant number of students clearing NEET are those who have attempted the test for a second time. Obviously only those who can afford to take a year’s break to study for the test are able to do this. 

The effect has been that the number of government school students gaining medical admission in the state has dropped. From 34 government school students securing medical seats in 2016—the year before NEET was introduced in the state—the number plummeted to seven in 2017, five in 2018 and just two in 2019. Aside from putting medical education out of the reach of students from poorer backgrounds, NEET has also led to a reduction of diversity amongst future doctors in the state. This could have consequences for the state’s healthcare delivery systems. Further, NEET itself has proved to be open to manipulation as the impersonation scam unearthed in the state revealed. 

In this context, a sub-quota would go a long way towards making the playing field even. However, it is not enough. The state must also continue to revamp its school syllabi and strengthen the government school education overall. Next, it must ensure teachers are well familiarised with the new syllabi. While the government has attempted to prepare NEET aspirants from government schools with coaching, it has been a matter of too little, too late. The government must make teachers and good school education a priority so that government school children are equipped to compete with CBSE school children on an equal footing. This requires long-term focus and determination but the government can certainly make it a reality.

