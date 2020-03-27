Kerala has to beef up virus firewall

The spurt in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, though it follows the global pattern of the pandemic, is a cause for concern. From 28 confirmed cases a week ago to 136 as on Thursday, the epidemic is posing a challenge to the state’s healthcare system. India’s first case was reported from Kerala.

To give credit where it is due, the state administration prepared itself quickly and put in place measures to deal with the threat. It seemed to be in control of the situation until some infected people arriving from abroad were allowed to slip through screening and mingle in society, thereby raising the spectre of a community spread. The rise in numbers has called into question the much-talked-about Kerala model and gives reasons to suspect that there could be chinks in the state’s anti-coronavirus armour.

A majority of positive cases in Kerala are imported. That’s a relief, because it indicates local transmission—a bigger threat—has not happened at a scale that could take the epidemic to the next stage. But this also means that had there been a foolproof screening-testing-isolation system in place, the state could have prevented these cases from mixing with the uninfected.

A Pathanamthitta family that skipped airport screening, a Kasaragod man who travelled and met people without any restrictions and a Palakkad native who was allowed to move freely for more than a week—these cases show that Kerala should have strengthened its screening and tracking mechanism and strictly enforced quarantine instead of relying on individuals to isolate themselves. Another cause of concern is that of the 107 infected Keralites who returned from abroad, 88 came from the Gulf.

The fact that thousands have landed from the region in the last few weeks and only a few were tested increases the possibility of there being many more infected carriers among the state’s population. The extent of infection can only be gauged by an increase in testing. That, coupled with the lockdown in place, can probably help Kerala contain the virus, provided it also plugs the holes and makes amends for earlier lapses.