RBI, government measures will cushion COVID-19 blow to an extent

The RBI pressed all its monetary firepower into action, including key policy rate cuts to a Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity whip-round to relaxing EMI payments for consumers and companies. Together, with the government’s Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief measures, India has mounted a stimulus package aggregating 5% of the GDP. In a way, this number is a mathematical confirmation of our suspicions about the preliminary costs of the 21-day lockdown, but by all means it could go further north.

The Covid-19 pandemic has set the world on an endemic cash burn, but the brute fact is, even the combined monetary and fiscal efforts do not equal a complete cure, though they do cushion the blow to an extent. After being a bystander, RBI emerged as a rainmaker with its three-month moratorium on all term loans, reducing financial burden and preventing a rash of debt defaults. While demand and supply contractions remain, the easing of working capital financing will boost sectors hit due to the lockdown. Markets aren’t ruling out another 50 bps rate cut should the pandemic prolong, further affecting growth. Following Friday’s move, repo rate is at a 11-yearlow of 4.4%, while cash reserve ratio is at a level last seen 60 years ago.

The liquidity released via this will increase banks’ profitability. Similarly, the targeted long-term repo auctions offer much-needed liquidity support, but the trouble is, banks are already struggling to translate surplus liquidity into fresh lending. Moreover, India was already coping with pre-existing ailments, i.e. lower GDP growth, even before the pandemic struck. It appears that additional stimulus could come our way, but it’s unclear if RBI will monetise the incremental deficit. Thus the government borrowing calendar next week will offer crucial clues about higher-thanexpected borrowing if any, and if that needs a helping hand from RBI. The central bank also needs to effectively assess the speed with which fiscal measures can regenerate growth and tax revenue to avoid imposing tight monetary conditions later.