Maybe, as genomic studies seem to indicate, the coronavirus that has come to India is milder. We certainly hope so. But the genome sequence of the Indian mind still shows a depressing capacity to cause incalculable harm to humanity and human principles. This genetic trait is very pronounced among Indian officialdom. The nation is in the midst of an unprecedented, multi-pronged battle: At the epidemiological level, it is fighting an unknown, new enemy. But in the battle that proceeds alongside, a socio-political one, the enemy is sadly all too familiar. Too endemic, too ingrained in our genes, too resistant to change…too powerful. Why do we treat fellow humans like this?

As if the present epoch had not already been marked and tainted by the long march of poor India, we saw another blood-curdling sight today. It happened in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A bunch of broken Indians, broken by the unseen hand of fate, were seated stoically, resignedly on their haunches—the way rural India still sits. A few official workers, all decked out in space suits, were circling them with hose pipes. And from those pipes, there emanated a white spume of chemicals. We do not know what chemicals those were, but it had the unmistakable look and feel of a farm machine spraying pesticides or an industrial-level fumigation. At a distance, some senior officials nonchalantly took videos on their smartphones. Wait, we know what that white spume was. It was nothing but the hate and contempt our rulers and babus have for real Indians: those teeming ‘masses’ separated from them by class and caste.

The exodus of millions of poor Indians, many without food or shelter except that granted by the open road, was already a sign of uncaring. That a bunch of them should find themselves subjected, at the end of their march, to a post-modern version of a sickening ‘purity’ ritual shows us the real virus!