Kerala salary cut amid COVID-19 crisis is desperate, but justified

The financial strains of a demanding battle against COVID-19 are all too visible on Kerala’s economy, and the state government is duty-bound to do all it can to manage resources and keep itself going. One of the measures that it came up with was to impose a reversible pay cut on its employees. When its plan to deduct one month’s pay in one go ran into serious opposition, it decided to collect the same amount over five months, to be paid back later. Here as well, the rejection was immediate with some employee unions approaching the Kerala High Court, which stayed the plan for two months. That forced a desperate government to take the ordinance route, and the result is that the salary will be deducted with or without the consent of the employees.

The cash-strapped government is justified in asking its employees to take a temporary pay cut. These are not normal times. The pandemic has affected both life and economies across the globe. The pay cut is also reasonable because it has spared low-income employees. But by trying to scuttle the government’s efforts to secure a breather, sections of employees have once again underlined their sense of entitlement whatever the situation be. In Kerala, salaries and pensions account for around 42% of the government’s revenue expenditure. And the serving and retired government employees together make up just about 3% of the population. With the government’s revenue touching near-zero in April, it is already forced to borrow heavily even to pay salaries and manage day-to-day expenses.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has been especially debilitating for a revenue model that’s too dependent on liquor, lottery and fuel. With its GST share too falling, the state has no option but to trim spending. A bigger blow for the economy would be the predicted fall in remittances from the expatriate community.

The pay cut, through which the government hopes to mop up about Rs 2,000 crore, is a small relief given the enormity of the situation,but the government staff will only be doing their bit if they accept it without creating further hurdles.