STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Grappling with the exodus of migrants amid COVID-19 crisis

On a different note, the bureaucracy is perhaps not trained to communicate in a straight language.

Published: 04th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers leave for their natives from Majestic busstand in Bengaluru. State government arranged free bus service to these standed labourers who wanted to get back to their respective places from Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

There was a touch of relief on Friday as restive migrant labourers boarded the first special trains and buses to go back to their native villages. As the operation went on silently with full screening and social distancing, it was successful. The next day caught many states leaden-footed as avoidable crowding happened at bus and railway stations with migrants longing to go home without valid booking. It was then they got to know that the tickets had to be booked online. Managing the movement of lakhs of labourers after partial relaxation of the lockdown due to the pandemic could be a nightmare in the best of situations. But much of the confusion could have been avoided with proper communication and help to apply for tickets online.

On a different note, the bureaucracy is perhaps not trained to communicate in a straight language. Even simple advisories meant to address the aam aadmi are so heavily jargonised that they could easily be misinterpreted. What is particularly surprising is that a government that is keenly aware of the daily news cycle, at times releases jargonised handouts in the dead of night—normally done when it deals with something unpalatable, not when announcing relief. Which is why the latest press statement on the extension of lockdown came as a whiff of fresh air, as the language was fairly simple though its sweep was comprehensive. The Centre had to issue a few clarifications, but not because of language obfuscation.

While the migrant exodus has just begun, not all states are happy to take them back, fear as they do that the arrivals would add to the virus load they’re already grappling with. Many do not have enough containment centres to house them. Also, the process to bring back Indians stranded abroad has just begun, with portals being set up for registrations. Quarantine centres for them too need to be set up, though it is comparatively easier as they will be housed in urban areas, including hotels and schools/colleges with better plumbing and access to medical care. The problem lies in managing infrastructure deficiency in rural areas while keeping the virus under check.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India Lockdown 3.0 Lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp