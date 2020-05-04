Grappling with the exodus of migrants amid COVID-19 crisis

There was a touch of relief on Friday as restive migrant labourers boarded the first special trains and buses to go back to their native villages. As the operation went on silently with full screening and social distancing, it was successful. The next day caught many states leaden-footed as avoidable crowding happened at bus and railway stations with migrants longing to go home without valid booking. It was then they got to know that the tickets had to be booked online. Managing the movement of lakhs of labourers after partial relaxation of the lockdown due to the pandemic could be a nightmare in the best of situations. But much of the confusion could have been avoided with proper communication and help to apply for tickets online.

On a different note, the bureaucracy is perhaps not trained to communicate in a straight language. Even simple advisories meant to address the aam aadmi are so heavily jargonised that they could easily be misinterpreted. What is particularly surprising is that a government that is keenly aware of the daily news cycle, at times releases jargonised handouts in the dead of night—normally done when it deals with something unpalatable, not when announcing relief. Which is why the latest press statement on the extension of lockdown came as a whiff of fresh air, as the language was fairly simple though its sweep was comprehensive. The Centre had to issue a few clarifications, but not because of language obfuscation.

While the migrant exodus has just begun, not all states are happy to take them back, fear as they do that the arrivals would add to the virus load they’re already grappling with. Many do not have enough containment centres to house them. Also, the process to bring back Indians stranded abroad has just begun, with portals being set up for registrations. Quarantine centres for them too need to be set up, though it is comparatively easier as they will be housed in urban areas, including hotels and schools/colleges with better plumbing and access to medical care. The problem lies in managing infrastructure deficiency in rural areas while keeping the virus under check.