Can oil-fried economy go green amid COVID-19 pandemic?

The Covid-19 outbreak has killed nearly 2.5 lakh people around the world till date.

For representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

For the first time in history, oil prices in the US recently slipped into the negative. This means producers were paying buyers to take the commodity off their hands, fearing lack of storage capacity. The primary reason for the slump, obviously, was the global lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But as the fuel consumption plummeted across the world, the quality of air increased significantly.

The oil industry, meanwhile, had more than one problem at hand. Apart from the tumbling demand, it had to deal with infighting among its members. Despite the slump, Saudi Arabia and Russia got into an oil pricing war that escalated quickly. The US was forced to intervene, with President Donald Trump allegedly threatening to pull US troops out of Saudi unless OPEC cut its production. Ironically, it was earlier this year that both the countries celebrated their 75-year anniversary of a strategic partnership, which included the military alliance.

As a consequence, earlier this month, OPEC agreed to a historic 10% cut in global production—the largest-ever in the industrialised world. As a result, air pollution has dipped to levels not seen since the early 20th century. This, however, is temporary. The lockdown will soon be relaxed, and the world will go back to the way it was. Fossil fuel consumption will spike with a vengeance. Global economy will be back on track. Air quality will plummet again. People in Indian and Chinese cities will continue to wear masks, but for a different reason. It is time that the world leaders resolved to fight air pollution with the same efforts put in to fight the virus.

In comparison, air pollution directly kills 4.6 million people every year, says the WHO. There's only one difference: Air pollution deaths are easier to avoid through a series of policy changes. Making matters worse is a new study, which shows Covid-19 deaths are higher among people affected by air pollution.

