STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Lessons from TN corona spike

In the past week, the TN government has moved to contain the crisis spreading from the city by appointing a respected senior IAS officer as nodal officer for the capital.

Published: 06th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

About a week ago, the spread of Covid-19 seemed somewhat under control in Tamil Nadu, with most new cases being reported only from the capital city of Chennai. However, from April 28 to May 5, the number of cases in the state have almost doubled from 2,058 to 4,058. The rise is being linked to the vendors and workers from the Koyambedu market in Chennai, one of the largest in South Asia.

The first cases from there were reported on April 27 in Chennai. Officials then embarked on the laborious task of contact tracing and screening workers and vendors across the state. This was easier done in districts where new entries could be screened on arrival. However, in Chennai, given the population density and the large crowds at the market, screening all people linked to Koyambedu remains a challenge. Meanwhile, at least two other clusters—linked to sanitary workers and volunteers—have developed in the city.

In the past week, the TN government has moved to contain the crisis spreading from the city by appointing a respected senior IAS officer as nodal officer for the capital. The market has been shut, parts of it shifted to the outskirts of the city, and to prevent hospitals from being overrun, asymptomatic and stable patients are being moved into care centres. Screening and testing has been decentralised and testing parameters widened—the state is already capable of testing well over 10,000 samples a day and has one of the highest rates of testing in the country.

However, as the state moves forward, it must also study what went wrong. For one, the risk posed by the market ought to have been anticipated and efforts to mitigate it should have been taken when the first lockdown was announced. Second, rigorous screening and crowd control ought to have been in place from Day 1. Third, the market’s custodian, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, has neither the expertise nor the resources to manage it. The state must seriously consider shifting control of it to the city corporation to prevent such problems from emerging in the future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp