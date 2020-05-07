STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The question of the human body and its right to movement

The irony here is that it is Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa who has blundered right into the centre of an unsavoury row.

Published: 07th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant worker on their way to home at national highway during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

Let it be framed simply. Maybe the circumstances were muddled and confusing, but Karnataka finds itself having erred on the side of an egregious moral wrong—knowingly. And there is no honourable way out from this but to make amends forthwith. The freedom of movement, and the freedom to work, or rather 
to not be forced to work, are fundamental to human dignity. Stopping all migrant trains to facilitate the revival of the construction industry? That has a 19th century sound to it. 

The irony here is that it is Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa who has blundered right into the centre of an unsavoury row: He cut his teeth in politics with huge campaigns to free bonded labour. To be sure, the BSY regime had till this point conducted itself admirably—its ceaseless battle against Covid-19 had combined administrative efficiency with human sensitivity.

Signs of the old BSY were there in the way they responded to media stories, including in the The New Indian Express, on the woes of displaced labour, and first arranged buses for internal travel, and later liaised with a reluctant Bihar and West Bengal to ensure trains for migrant labour. Indeed, the latter states were more ambivalent, pleading lack of infrastructure and readiness to absorb their returning natives. 

The imperatives of resuming economic activity, at a time when the coffers are desperately empty, would also have weighed in. But the decision itself tipped the scales. In no time, words from Article 23 of the Constitution were buzzing around everywhere: “Traffic in human beings and begar and other similar forms of bonded labour are prohibited...” From the time India went into lockdown—and, simultaneously, started seeing endless barefoot caravans on its highways—the question of the human body, its ownership and its right to movement had posed itself. It must never be forgotten in a country like India, with its age-old history of indentured labour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19 BS Yediyurappa Karnataka
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp