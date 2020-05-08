STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow Puri rath yatra, with necessary curbs

The government should ensure that it goes ahead this year too after taking all possible precautions.

Published: 08th May 2020

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday, Rath Yatra

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple (File photo| EPS)

With the coronavirus cloud hovering above, the Odisha government is hemming and hawing over this year’s Puri Rath Yatra. Besieged by the pandemic, the government seems to be in two minds—whether to give out a clear signal about calling off the festival or wait for some more time to read the evolving scenario and take a decision accordingly.

But time is running out. The Rath Yatra, scheduled on June 23, involves an intricate process of chariot building and rituals that have to adhere to a statutory timeline. The construction should have started from Akshay Tritiya on April 26, but had been stalled due to the lockdown.

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed with construction activities allowed, particularly in green zones—and Puri district is one—the process should get started. Puri king Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deb, chairperson of the temple managing committee, has explained that the chariot work is not a religious function but a construction activity.

The king and servitors have all reiterated that the construction work does not imply that the festival would be held, and in case of cancellation if unavoidable, the wood can be used as fuel in the Gods’ kitchen. They make perfect sense.But there is a pressing case for not doing away with the car festival altogether. Lord Jagannath, elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are not just presiding deities of the state, they signify the collective consciousness of the land’s people. The Rath Yatra above all is the greatest symbol of resilience and unity—these are most needed during this never-before-seen crisis.

Social distancing will continue to be the norm much beyond June; the festival certainly cannot be held as usual, but the government can allow it with necessary restrictions on public participation. People can watch it live on TV.

The Rath Yatra has never been cancelled in all its history barring the years when the land faced invasion and the temple was directly threatened. The last time it was not held was nearly three centuries ago. No other crisis or calamity, not even the Great Famine of the 18th century, has been able to hold it back. The government should ensure that it goes ahead this year too after taking all possible precautions.

Rath Yatra
Coronavirus
