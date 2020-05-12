STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Eye of sports on European experiment

In fact, the UK government has batted for the resumption for the Premier League as it could potentially help lift the mood of the nation.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

With vast swathes of Europe trying to ease lockdown restrictions going forward, one industry—sport—could stand to benefit in the weeks to come. While Bundesliga—Germany’s top-tier football league—is set to restart this weekend, footballers in Spain have come back to the training ground as La Liga aims for a restart in June. The Premier League could be on a similar timeline after the UK government laid out a roadmap for restarting sporting activities. Sport may not be an essential requirement during a pandemic but with billions of dollars and thousands of jobs at stake, the governments and stakeholders have been attempting to restart events since the pandemic laid waste to them in March.

In fact, the UK government has batted for the resumption for the Premier League as it could potentially help lift the mood of the nation. But then, there is one overwhelming rider. All of this depends on the rate of new infections and players of teams not catching it. Even one case could derail plans. Most of the desire to restart the football leagues comes because of the huge economic impact. A report said that clubs stand to lose an estimated £1 billion if the season is not finished, £760 million of which comes from TV contracts that would be satisfied if games were played behind closed doors.

How Europe’s footballing leagues restart will be watched across the globe as administrators scramble to find an answer to restart sporting and other commercial activities elsewhere. It will also offer clues as to how and when the Indian government could allow our athletes to resume training outside, not to mention domestic events. Some of the country’s elite athletes have already lost a lot of time and begun complaining about fatigue and not being able to train properly. Coaches too have expressed similar sentiments. If nothing else, restarting domestic events could give some players the opportunity to earn much-needed money at a time when earnings have totally dried up. If the experiment in Europe is successful, that model could be followed in India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp