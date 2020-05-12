Eye of sports on European experiment

With vast swathes of Europe trying to ease lockdown restrictions going forward, one industry—sport—could stand to benefit in the weeks to come. While Bundesliga—Germany’s top-tier football league—is set to restart this weekend, footballers in Spain have come back to the training ground as La Liga aims for a restart in June. The Premier League could be on a similar timeline after the UK government laid out a roadmap for restarting sporting activities. Sport may not be an essential requirement during a pandemic but with billions of dollars and thousands of jobs at stake, the governments and stakeholders have been attempting to restart events since the pandemic laid waste to them in March.

In fact, the UK government has batted for the resumption for the Premier League as it could potentially help lift the mood of the nation. But then, there is one overwhelming rider. All of this depends on the rate of new infections and players of teams not catching it. Even one case could derail plans. Most of the desire to restart the football leagues comes because of the huge economic impact. A report said that clubs stand to lose an estimated £1 billion if the season is not finished, £760 million of which comes from TV contracts that would be satisfied if games were played behind closed doors.

How Europe’s footballing leagues restart will be watched across the globe as administrators scramble to find an answer to restart sporting and other commercial activities elsewhere. It will also offer clues as to how and when the Indian government could allow our athletes to resume training outside, not to mention domestic events. Some of the country’s elite athletes have already lost a lot of time and begun complaining about fatigue and not being able to train properly. Coaches too have expressed similar sentiments. If nothing else, restarting domestic events could give some players the opportunity to earn much-needed money at a time when earnings have totally dried up. If the experiment in Europe is successful, that model could be followed in India.