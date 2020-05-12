STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Loads of challenges as COVID-19 lockdown begins to ease

The thrust of the prime minister’s marathon meeting with chief ministers was mostly on how to get back to normalcy, with an actionable exit plan the states can implement.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

The fight against COVID-19 has also turned into a fight for economic survival of the states (Photo | PTI)

The lockdown has eased. It is going to ease even further. Already around 100 ‘Shramik’ trains ferrying migrant labour are plying from various cities to destination states. Air India’s repatriation flights have started, to bring people back from foreign lands—the US, UK, Singapore, Gulf.

Even Navy ships are being used. Passenger trains (limited edition) will ply from New Delhi today. The protocol for opening domestic airways is ready with the civil aviation ministry, awaiting a nod. The thrust of the prime minister’s marathon meeting with chief ministers was mostly on how to get back to normalcy, with an actionable exit plan the states can implement.

The fight against COVID-19 has also turned into a fight for economic survival of the states—and that has all the focus despite the rising numbers since May 3. The green zones have decreased alarmingly from
319 to 179, in tandem with a rise in orange zones to 418.

In other words, the virus is slowly but surely spreading to hitherto unaffected districts. They still are a sizable number, 268 districts, so the cash-starved states want full economic activities in those COVID-free areas.

Experts, however, warn that positive cases (67,152 now) and deaths (2,206) will grow exponentially if the lockdown is totally and irrevocably lifted. Already India’s R0—the number of people a COVID-positive person will infect—has not improved compared to the Western world, even vis-a-vis the US and Italy, which were at a far worse place two weeks ago.

Right now, we don’t even know if herd immunity would take longer to develop than a vaccine. Mass congregations—like the one witnessed in Bengaluru on Sunday when a minister decided to distribute food rations to some 10,000 people—will continue to be dangerous and counterproductive.

Karnataka’s number has climbed steadily to 862, despite a grim battle. We need a plan to help save people from hunger and COVID both. It can’t be either/or.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp