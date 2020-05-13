STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A challenge for rural India

As of now, much of the Covid-19 infections have remained concentrated in urban Indian clusters, but when it penetrates to rural areas, the country would have a real challenge.

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests.

As India heads towards the end of Lockdown 3.0, a correspondence in international medical journal Lancet makes a very pertinent observation about how the coronavirus pandemic is going to pan out across the globe. It says “measures to flatten the coronavirus outbreak curve might have an effect, but a lockdown only pushes the severe cases into the future—it will not prevent them.”

Having assessed Sweden’s strategy of not enforcing a strict shutdown and the outcome of it, the observation makes sense. The reality of a prolonged lockdown seems to have dawned on our government, given its policy changes lately. To cut a long story short, India is bracing for big numbers that already are coming. Social distancing and intensively propagated personal hygiene protocols have slowed down the infection rate, but the rest of May and June might show the real face of the rate as curbs would have eased.

As of now, much of the Covid-19 infections have remained concentrated in urban Indian clusters, but when it penetrates to rural areas, the country would have a real challenge. For example, the Centre as well as many states are now pitching in for home quarantine of Covid suspects or even those with the virus but with mild and no symptoms at all. The whole idea is not to crowd the health infrastructure that cannot take the pressure if and when the number of cases explodes.

Are the families in the hinterland up for it? Going by NSS 76th Round Report, over 78% of Indian households live in a single-floor house; in rural areas, it is 9%. Only about 40% of dwelling units have good ventilation. Importantly, an average rural household—46 sq metre of dwelling area in all—has just about two living rooms. Under such conditions, maintaining social distancing for a longer period could be well nigh impossible in a country of 130 crore people. More than anything, it is India’s social fabric, age-old family structure, emotional bonding along with socio-economic factors that may be the real determinants of how the pandemic presents itself in the days to come. It promises to be a real learning curve.

Comments

