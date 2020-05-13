Dealing with Chinese posturing along our borders

Clashes between Indian and Chinese troops appear to be happening at regular intervals. The latest brawl between soldiers of the two armies took place last week in Sikkim and in the Ladakh region. The fight left many soldiers injured on both sides, with a senior Indian officer being admitted to one of the army’s top hospitals in a serious condition. The clash in Sikkim was particularly surprising. While China disputes the eastern and northern boundaries between the two countries, it accepted India’s sovereignty over Sikkim in 2003 after much diplomacy under late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

That the Sikkim brawl was not allowed to escalate shows saner elements managed to cool down tempers.

The clashes come in the backdrop of China coming under global scrutiny, particularly from the US, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been criticised for not warning the world community early enough about the outbreak of the disease and its dangers. The US also alleges that the virus has its origins in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a charge that many experts and even the WHO disputes. Some global firms are also reported to be considering shifting out their base from China to other Southeast Asian countries and maybe also India. China also came under India’s gaze when rapid antibody testing kits it sold turned out to be defective, forcing the Indian government to junk these kits.

It is unclear if all these events spurred aggressive Chinese army posturing along India’s border, but it definitely must have sparked nationalistic fervour in the country. Given the charged-up emotions, diplomats on both sides will have to work overtime to rein in the hotheads in their establishments, particularly in the armies. But at the same time India cannot let down its guard. It needs to continue beefing up its infrastructure along the border and remain vigilant in order to thwart any devious design. Alongside this, India should leverage its huge market for Chinese products and use it as a bargaining chip. Other than military heft, New Delhi should use its economic power to look the dragon in the eye.