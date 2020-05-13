STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Dealing with Chinese posturing along our borders

That the Sikkim brawl was not allowed to escalate shows saner elements managed to cool down tempers.

Published: 13th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for more than 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

Clashes between Indian and Chinese troops appear to be happening at regular intervals. The latest brawl between soldiers of the two armies took place last week in Sikkim and in the Ladakh region. The fight left many soldiers injured on both sides, with a senior Indian officer being admitted to one of the army’s top hospitals in a serious condition. The clash in Sikkim was particularly surprising. While China disputes the eastern and northern boundaries between the two countries, it accepted India’s sovereignty over Sikkim in 2003 after much diplomacy under late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

That the Sikkim brawl was not allowed to escalate shows saner elements managed to cool down tempers.
The clashes come in the backdrop of China coming under global scrutiny, particularly from the US, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been criticised for not warning the world community early enough about the outbreak of the disease and its dangers. The US also alleges that the virus has its origins in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a charge that many experts and even the WHO disputes. Some global firms are also reported to be considering shifting out their base from China to other Southeast Asian countries and maybe also India. China also came under India’s gaze when rapid antibody testing kits it sold turned out to be defective, forcing the Indian government to junk these kits.

It is unclear if all these events spurred aggressive Chinese army posturing along India’s border, but it definitely must have sparked nationalistic fervour in the country. Given the charged-up emotions, diplomats on both sides will have to work overtime to rein in the hotheads in their establishments, particularly in the armies. But at the same time India cannot let down its guard. It needs to continue beefing up its infrastructure along the border and remain vigilant in order to thwart any devious design. Alongside this, India should leverage its huge market for Chinese products and use it as a bargaining chip. Other than military heft, New Delhi should use its economic power to look the dragon in the eye.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp