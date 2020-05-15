Stranded at the border on way home

The opening of inter-state border gates for the movement of people has triggered an incessant flow of the stranded across states. Understandably, this movement has made the task of containing the pandemic all the more difficult after a long period of total lockdown. Kerala is handling its share of the returnees, from both within and outside the country, and despite the arrangements that are in place, the state is once again dealing with an increase in infections in what is being talked about as the second wave. With the stranded people having started returning, the state has had 58 new cases till Thursday.

Entry passes, travel permission, screening, quarantine and border control are all relevant in this regard, considering how the situation could slip out of control with one wrong step, but the plight of those turning up at border crossing points, with or without entry passes, can’t be ignored either. According to a report, a pregnant woman who reached the Walayar checkpost on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border along with her young daughter was denied entry into Kerala because she didn’t have a pass, though her husband was waiting just across the border.

As many as 237 people stuck at the border similarly were allowed to enter last Sunday only after the intervention of the Kerala High Court. Hundreds are reaching border gates every day, hoping to reach home after being stranded at different places due to the lockdown, but not everyone is making it, stuck again in bureaucratic formalities and unkind protocols. Hiding behind technicalities to deny entry to its people is the last thing expected of a government elected by people. Ironically, it is the same government that raised a hue and cry when Karnataka started denying people from Kasaragod entry into Mangaluru for treatment purposes.

The returnees, irrespective of whether they are from abroad or within the country, need to be treated with dignity. They can be subjected to all mandatory anti-Covid measures, including testing and institutional quarantine, but they can’t be made to undergo further misery on the pretext of following rules. The simple fact is they are only coming home.