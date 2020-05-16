STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need to create demand to revive the economy

It is already happening and its direct outcome is the sight of millions of migrant labourers going home from the big cities.

Published: 16th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

Over the last few days, as part of a gigantic Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to ease the economic pain inflicted by the ongoing pandemic, the Centre has been announcing a number of relief measures in tranches, which include loans on easier terms for small businesses and farmers besides free food for the poor. While these steps are more than necessary and certainly welcome, there is still a crying need to create demand that could help revive the economy.

Till now, a little over Rs 18 lakh crore worth of measures have been announced by the Centre,  but economists say that steps worth just about Rs 2.8 lakh crore of this money could act as a demand stimulus. Given that roughly half of this amount was already provided for in the Union Budget announced earlier this year, the actual fresh demand stimuli for the economy may be limited to just 0.6-0.7% of the GDP.

Small businesses need payroll assistance to help pay workers’ wages during the lockdown; without this safety net, many of them will be unable to pay wages or forced to lay off the workforce. It is already happening and its direct outcome is the sight of millions of migrant labourers going home from the big cities. Similarly, financial assistance is needed for those independent professionals, engaged as fitters, electricians, barbers, etc., who have lost out due to the lockdown. Giving money to these sectors would go a long way towards helping build back demand. With cash in hand and an assurance that their jobs or livelihoods are not going to be axed, people at the bottom of the pyramid can be expected to spend, helping boost revenues of firms manufacturing virtually everything from bicycles to mobiles to garments.

However, in the ultimate analysis, more jobs have to be created if the economy has to be brought back on the rails. Even before the pandemic, unemployment was rising and the economy was slowing down to a crawl. Spending on major infrastructure and core sector projects by the Centre—whether to build roads or to construct dams and power projects—could be the way forward. It would spread money around in the economy and create fresh jobs, the lifeblood of any growing economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp