For migrants, real problem is not coronavirus

Governments sprung up to help. States organised transport while the Centre promised funds.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants have been stranded across states unable to go home due to the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

With their cries for help going unheard, and desperation to get back to home becoming unbearable, migrant workers across the country began a silent, Gandhian protest of sorts in the first week of May. Leaving behind their jobs and unpaid wages, they began walking towards home with the little possessions they could carry with them. They marched as workers who had given up hope in the economic and social models that have done little to safeguard their interests. From May 6 till Saturday, 119 such workers were killed in different accidents.

Governments sprung up to help. States organised transport while the Centre promised funds. Philanthropists donated large sums, volunteers provided food and water. A journalist covering the tragic tale of a group travelling by foot from Punjab to Madhya Pradesh gave away his shoes to a labourer who had been walking barefoot for almost a week. But all of these noble gestures came a tad too late. For 50-plus days, the labourers suffered in silence. What hurt them during the lockdown was not the virus, but the system that has for a long time now ignored their existence. The rural poor have employment guarantee programmes that help them stay back in their native lands. Migrant labourers have no such relief.

The urban working class has minimum wages, provident fund coverage and other benefits. Many migrants are not even aware of these concepts. Most states offer groceries through PDS and free healthcare for card holders. Migrants are left out of these schemes too. Having no voting right in the states they work, they are hardly cared for. Even when employers fail to pay up pending dues, authorities do little to protect their rights. In Chennai for instance, two groups are stranded at construction sites in the city, waiting for wages pending since March.

This pandemic is a wake-up call to reframe India’s labour laws to protect the rights of migrant workers. After several long battles, at least on paper, Indian farmers have mechanisms to protect them from exploitation. It’s time we do the same for the men and women who build and maintain our cities.

  • james
    What is urgently needed is to enforce MINIMUM WAGE by law to all workers
    18 hours ago reply
