Playing to the gallery is not sports

What is the difference between scouting for talent in the far-flung pockets of a vast country and opening the doors of sports institutions for those who stand out for exemplary deeds of endurance in life outside organised sports? That this question has to be asked in itself is a sad commentary on the state of affairs. But it becomes relevant in the wake of two recent incidents. First, the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bengaluru centre invited Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda for a trial to see if he has a future as a sprinter. Then the Cycling Federation of India made a similar offer to Jyoti Kumari, a migrant auto driver’s daughter, who pedalled over 1,200 kilometres to carry her ailing father on a bicycle from Gurugram to their village in Bihar.

There is nothing wrong with looking for promise hidden in unlikely areas. There are examples in Indian sports of players coming up from remote places. Many of them did not have access to basic equipment in their formative years. Authorities deserve credit for helping some of these stories happen. But opening the doors of elite and state-funded institutions reserved for the country’s best prospects to persons with no background in organised sports is not the same. By doing this, the sports minister, SAI and cycling federation have shown disrespect to the system that screens talent before selecting the most deserving for specialised training. This is more like reacting to headlines on popular demand than a conscious effort to unearth raw talent.

Kiren Rijiju is not a stranger to the world of sports. In his brief tenure as sports minister, he has appeared to be proactive and shown keen interest in the way the SAI is run. The Indian Olympic Association may not have liked it, but there seems to be an attempt to make officials at various levels more accountable. Inviting a buffalo racer for a sprint trial and expecting a poor child to match the standards of trained cyclists sullies that reformist image of the minister and his ministry. Actions, not words, show whether you do what you preach.