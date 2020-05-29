STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala Govt’s paid quarantine is a sound policy

There are two reasons why the state government isn’t being unfair when it asks the returnees to pay.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

expats

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

The Kerala government’s decision to make returning expats pay for the mandatory institutional quarantine has kicked up a political controversy with the opposition losing no time to call it unfair. That other states have been doing this and the Centre’s guidelines too required the returnees to bear the expenses of their institutional isolation didn’t help the Pinarayai Vijayan government. On the face of it, this is an unwarranted controversy given how the government has been extremely accommodative of the expats’ needs and their demands to be brought back.

There are two reasons why the state government isn’t being unfair when it asks the returnees to pay. One, the expats are returning on their own request, and the evacuation window is open only for those who are desperate to return knowing the consequences fully well. Two, the government, running on empty coffers at the moment, can’t afford to bear the expenses of all the returnees. About 10,000 non-resident Keralites have returned so far and another lakh and a half are expected to return. Assuming that all will have to go through the same drill of one-week institutional isolation, followed by another week of home isolation, the government is looking at a huge quarantine bill if it has to pay all of it. The truth is it requires whatever funds it can gather and more to fight the pandemic and keep the state machinery running.

Moreover, it’s already taking care of the testing and entire treatment expenses of all. And the chief minister has clarified that only those who can afford will be made to pay for quarantine arrangements. Though the reasoning is sound, there is no surprise that this has provided the opposition with another opportunity to corner the government. But one must bear in mind this is the same opposition that wanted the government to bear the airfares of the returnees. Having taken a bold and sound decision, the government should not buckle under pressure. At the same time, it must make sure that those who can’t afford paid quarantine, especially those who have lost jobs or were stranded abroad for long without money, are not made to suffer again on arrival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp