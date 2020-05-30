STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Internal probe a loss of face for ICC

There was a surprise in store for those waiting for the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s Board meeting on Thursday.

Published: 30th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (Photo | Reuters)

There was a surprise in store for those waiting for the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s Board meeting on Thursday. It is the world cricket governing body’s highest decision-making panel, consisting of the heads of the 12 Test-playing nations, the ICC chairman and five others. On the agenda was a decision on the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year, which has become uncertain due to the pandemic. There were other important topics, including the process to elect a new ICC chairman. But the ICC put on hold all decisions until June 10 and announced instead that an internal probe has been launched into allegations of confidential matters being leaked out. An official statement said that outgoing ICC chairman Shashank Manohar himself led these discussions.

Breach of confidentiality is a serious issue; more so in this case because it involves the who’s who of contemporary cricket administration, including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. It is rare if not unprecedented for the ICC to launch an investigation into the affairs of its own Board. It is the forum where key decisions are taken, policies are framed and financial terms are finalised. If the ICC itself feels what should not go out of the four walls is going out and appoints an investigator to find out the culprit, it has to be understood that something is wrong. In all probability, Manohar and his colleagues are irked by the news that the T20 World Cup would be postponed even before a decision was announced. While the event may still be postponed, the ICC is worried about information filtering out.

If nothing else, this is a loss of face for the ICC, which has often been criticised for handing out preferential treatment to the boards stronger in stature and position. Depending on the findings of the investigation, this may lead to further embarrassment as well. The world may ask whether an institution that cannot assure confidentiality of its in-house dealings is competent enough to efficiently run a billion-dollar industry. The extent of damage will be known in due course, but this is something the ICC could have done without.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp