STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Centre must walk the talk on Polavaram

The same was pruned to Rs 47,617.74 crore following appraisal by the technical advisory panel and the revised cost committee.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh celebrated its 64th birth anniversary. No longer nursing a grudge over the separation of Telangana, the state has come a long way but regrettably, it is still forced to fight for its due. The Polavaram irrigation project promised as part of the AP Reorganisation Act to compensate for the loss caused by state division is hanging fire even now with the Centre, which had declared it a national project and bound itself by law to foot the bill, resorting to what is being seen as a betrayal.

While reimbursing a part of the expenditure incurred by the state on the project, it recently added a rider: accept the second revised cost estimate at 2013-14 price level sans the water supply component. In other words, it capped the project cost at Rs 20,398.61 crore, covering only the irrigation component. The problem is, the revised cost estimate as per the 2017-18 price level is Rs 57,297.42 crore.

The same was pruned to Rs 47,617.74 crore following appraisal by the technical advisory panel and the revised cost committee. The main reason for the cost escalation was the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. This component alone accounts for a little over Rs 28,000 crore. 

How could the Ministry of Finance think the project could be completed at less than half the cost? To be fair, these intellectual geniuses have been at it for a few years. In 2017, a Cabinet note quietly clarified any escalation beyond the cost as on 1 April 2014 would not be borne by the Centre and the Polavaram Project Authority was asked to restrict land acquisition cost to the 2011 estimates. 

All this was done even as the prime minister and his colleagues were professing undying commitment to Andhra. Now, their words sound hollow at best and duplicitous at worst. The ruling and opposition parties in the state, then and now, are busy blaming each other. They must set aside politics, for Polavaram is a lifeline with its capacity to irrigate 7.2 lakh acres and supply drinking water to over 28 lakh people. It will be unpardonable to let the babus or their political masters at the Centre reduce a solemn commitment into a joke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp