Centre must walk the talk on Polavaram

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh celebrated its 64th birth anniversary. No longer nursing a grudge over the separation of Telangana, the state has come a long way but regrettably, it is still forced to fight for its due. The Polavaram irrigation project promised as part of the AP Reorganisation Act to compensate for the loss caused by state division is hanging fire even now with the Centre, which had declared it a national project and bound itself by law to foot the bill, resorting to what is being seen as a betrayal.

While reimbursing a part of the expenditure incurred by the state on the project, it recently added a rider: accept the second revised cost estimate at 2013-14 price level sans the water supply component. In other words, it capped the project cost at Rs 20,398.61 crore, covering only the irrigation component. The problem is, the revised cost estimate as per the 2017-18 price level is Rs 57,297.42 crore.

The same was pruned to Rs 47,617.74 crore following appraisal by the technical advisory panel and the revised cost committee. The main reason for the cost escalation was the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. This component alone accounts for a little over Rs 28,000 crore.

How could the Ministry of Finance think the project could be completed at less than half the cost? To be fair, these intellectual geniuses have been at it for a few years. In 2017, a Cabinet note quietly clarified any escalation beyond the cost as on 1 April 2014 would not be borne by the Centre and the Polavaram Project Authority was asked to restrict land acquisition cost to the 2011 estimates.

All this was done even as the prime minister and his colleagues were professing undying commitment to Andhra. Now, their words sound hollow at best and duplicitous at worst. The ruling and opposition parties in the state, then and now, are busy blaming each other. They must set aside politics, for Polavaram is a lifeline with its capacity to irrigate 7.2 lakh acres and supply drinking water to over 28 lakh people. It will be unpardonable to let the babus or their political masters at the Centre reduce a solemn commitment into a joke.