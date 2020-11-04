STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Time to rework flood management plans

Year after year, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and almost all of Kerala go underwater in the monsoon season.

Published: 04th November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

While policymakers and world leaders are still debating measures to combat climate change, extreme weather events triggered by it are wreaking havoc across the world. For India, urban flooding has become a part of our everyday life. Year after year, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and almost all of Kerala go underwater in the monsoon season.

An analysis of rainfall patterns since 1901 has shown two important trends—one, the quantity of monsoonal rainfall has steadily declined over the years and two, rainfall-related events have become more extreme. This change, leading us into less but more aggressive rainfall days, has had an effect over urban infrastructure, public health and local ecosystems.

This year, for instance, a brief spate of flooding in Bengaluru washed away 500 cars and flooded 300 homes. The impact of the Hyderabad floods was much worse. The losses suffered by the Roads and Buildings  Department alone were estimated at a whopping Rs 184 crore. 

While most other countries have adopted intensive mitigation efforts, Indian cities have hardly done anything to incorporate climate-proofing technologies into their urban planning strategies. China, for instance, has started a plan called “Sponge Cities” where it develops large tracts of green areas around densely constructed or populated regions that work like a sponge, absorbing flood water during a disaster.

Unfortunately, considering India’s population density and the stress it lays on land resources, this is not a strategy implementable here. Experts feel that water-sensitive urban design techniques used in countries like the UK and Australia would be ideal for Indian cities.

However, this would involve drastic measures—protecting water bodies, avoiding construction over wetlands and improving the stormwater drainage system. Such a technique would help cities like Chennai, which do not have a perennial local water resource, save the flood water draining out of the stormwater system for use during dry spells. It is important for policymakers to understand this emergency and integrate such a plan into urban development. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flood management
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp