Systemic frailty in world’s most powerful democracy

The Divided States of America? As a tense and complex arithmetic game stretched on into a hazy pre-dawn, this is the only stark picture that emerged.

Published: 05th November 2020

US Polls 2020

Voting for US elections underway. (Photo | AP)

The Divided States of America? As a tense and complex arithmetic game stretched on into a hazy pre-dawn, this is the only stark picture that emerged. A bitterly schismatic campaign is understandable, but bowing to the popular decree and a peaceful transition is the very hallmark of a democracy. Nothing is a foregone conclusion—things were grey even as pollsters unpacked micro voting trends in counties like Kenosha and Ingham. 

But in a most unprecedented event in American history, both candidates—Joe Biden, the challenger, and Donald Trump, the incumbent—came out to declare victory, in a way. Stunningly, President Trump also declared his lack of confidence in the democratic process and actually threatened to go to court in a sort of advance judicial coup. (The US Supreme Court is loaded 6-3 in favour of Republicans.)

He wanted vote counting stopped in swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan where he had established an early lead. Why? Because postal votes, getting counted later, were expected to go Democrat. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” he tweeted. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” His idiosyncratic capitalisation was the least of bothers here—at least he got the spelling right.

The prospect of a protracted legal battle to decide the US presidency is a disruptive piece of novelty even by Trumpesque standards. In the midst of a pandemic and a severe economic downturn, the last thing the global system can withstand is the meltdown of America and its fabled democracy.

Trump does have a way with the common folks of the Rust Belt, but he is no unifier like Roosevelt. He might still pull through too, despite Biden’s razor-edge lead. But more than the math, it’s the spectre of systemic frailty and anarchy that an unbelieving world was staring at in incredulity.

