A cleaner yet bright Deepavali amid COVID-19

At least five states have banned the sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Deepavali, one of India’s most popular festivals.

Boys bursting crackers in Madurai ahead of Deepavali on Tuesday | KK Sundar

At least five states have banned the sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Deepavali, one of India’s most popular festivals. The National Green Tribunal initially issued a notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as well as four states on the ban of firecrackers in the interest of public health and environment during the November 7-30 window, and later widened its ambit to 18 other states. Haryana has already instructed a shutdown on the import of firecrackers.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot prohibited fireworks as well, saying they would lead to toxic emissions and pose hazards for Covid-19 patients as well as vulnerable segments. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar sentiments and imposed the ban. West Bengal and Sikkim too have joined the list, even as states like Karnataka are weighing their options. 

There are going to be varying views on the matter for sure. Deepavali may have now become synonymous with fireworks, but it is primarily about bonding, sharing and the joy of giving. More importantly, in its essence, it celebrates the victory of light over darkness. For millions of Indians, this festival may mean much more than its literal celebration; it could be a getaway from the current gloom cast by the shadows of an unrelenting pandemic. The bans may just dampen the spirits.

At the same time, it would be prudent to understand the harsh realities on the ground. Even though the daily Covid-19 tally in India has seen a significant drop, there is the danger of fresh waves lurking in the days to come. With a total count of over 8.3 million cases, the country stands next only to the US. It’s no time to be complacent about our low positivity rates.

Let’s not forget, India is home to some of the worst cities when it comes to clean air to breathe. The problem of air pollution may only aggravate the hazards of acute respiratory ailments, leaving the already-stressed healthcare system overwhelmed. It should be up to people—not governments—to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and show that Deepavali can be cleaner and still be bright.

