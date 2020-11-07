Let probe agencies do their job in Kerala

Gold and drugs are themes around which most mafia movies are made. They will also be two of the themes around which the next two rounds of elections in Kerala will be fought—the local body polls next month and the Assembly elections this coming summer.

While the arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s once-trusted officer in the gold smuggling case along with the emergence of links indicating the possible involvement of other senior officers and ministers have dealt a blow to the ruling Left Democratic Front’s image, the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM’s Kerala chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a drug cartel case could be the proverbial final nail in the coffin.

Though the chief minister has publicly claimed immunity from the deeds of his officers and the party from the misadventures of the sons, the fact is neither can escape from the fallout of the recent embarrassing developments. The CM’s outburst that central investigative agencies are acting with the clear intention of maligning his government and the Cabinet decision to withdraw the general consent given to the CBI to take up cases for probe in the state point to the underlying apprehensions about these investigations.

Yet, the Pinarayi government’s best option is to let the law take its course and probe agencies do their job. Attempts to scuttle investigation and make it difficult for them to operate in the state could prove counterproductive. The CPM-led government has already caused enough damage to its credibility through attempts to prevent the CBI from probing the Periya double murder of Youth Congress workers and the Life Mission housing scam.

The blatant bid to intimidate the ED team from Bengaluru that raided Bineesh’s house was another misadventure. Frankly, this government does not need more bad publicity. The government is within its rights to defend its policies and decisions, and point out when the investigative agencies exceed their brief, but it can certainly avoid creating an impression that it has something to hide. For, people are watching. A speedy investigation by these agencies is in the government’s interest if its hands are indeed clean.