America rediscovers roots in democracy and multiculturalism

It is often only in that brief flash of ecstasy that their real light shines, before the dull workings of power begin their routine operations.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris with US elections as per US media reports. (Photo | AP)

Every election creates a specific kind of history, and some create history on a grand scale. But there are only a few that do both, mixed with a vision of universal justice: This becomes a kind of poetic history. The annals of human affairs tell us these ecstatic moments often fail to live up to their true potential, or become their own perversions—or indeed are actively subverted.

It is often only in that brief flash of ecstasy that their real light shines, before the dull workings of power begin their routine operations. And yet, the election of the 46th President of the United States joins such an elect list. 

For an America that seemed so very divided, and for a world watching with bated breath, it’s not what a Biden presidency may achieve in the coming years that is of salience (and hence cannot be judged on that): It has already achieved something remarkable by merely coming to be! It brought tears of relief and cheers of joy across states—from Delaware, which has got its first President-elect, to DC.

That infectious expression of victory, a hope of return to ‘decency’ and ‘empathy’ on the streets, was difficult not to respond to. A recalcitrant Donald Trump, who has expectedly refused to show signs of grace in defeat, seems almost to heighten the sense of a filmic ending. Sharing the stage with Joe Biden as Vice President will be the first woman in that office—a coloured woman, a second-generation immigrant who traces part of her roots to Chennai … many more hues of poetic justice.

The Biden-Harris team also won with the largest popular vote in recent times. More than the Bushs, Clinton or Obama. As America rediscovers its roots in democracy and multiculturalism, as the once-youngest Senator becomes the oldest President of America, India will have occasion to find strands of policy continuity.

Comments(1)

  • abhilyan
    This is just romanticism of the people that is speaking thus. The United States of America doesn't change. Democrats support Pakistan. Their victory will undo all that Trump and Modi had achieved in Blacklisting Pakistan. Democrats have historically not supported India or its cause and interest. Please desist from all post poll euphoria of political party that waged the Vietnam war.
    18 hours ago reply
