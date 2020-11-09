STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firecracker ban: Existential dilemma that stares at Sivakasi

The crackers units that contribute more than 90% of the country’s demand have already been hit hard by repeated lockdowns.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:36 AM

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

The pandemic-year festivities have come with their own challenges. Apart from the crowding of shopping centres in blatant violation of social distancing norms, there is the burning issue of the use of firecrackers. While health experts have clearly pointed out how pollution due to crackers can make people more 
susceptible to Covid, a complete ban will mean loss of livelihood for over eight lakh people engaged in the fireworks industry concentrated in Sivakasi, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

The crackers units that contribute more than 90% of the country’s demand have already been hit hard by repeated lockdowns. The ban by one state after another may only create a domino effect, dragging the workforce into a deeper morass. The sale of crackers in Rajasthan during festivities and the wedding season that follows crosses Rs 400 crore every year.

This is roughly 12% of the market share of the fireworks manufacturers. Though Odisha’s contribution of around 2% may sound small, the rippling effect, if more states follow suit, can be depressing for Sivakasi.
The clamour for revoking the ban has been growing louder among leading political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has requested his Rajasthan and Odisha counterparts to allow firecrackers in their respective states. Tamil Nadu has been claiming at all forums that most of its products are certified “green crackers” because the raw materials it uses would reduce emissions by 30 to 35% and emit 125 decibels as compared to 160.

Karnataka, which had originally banned cracker use, has now allowed the sale of such green crackers. But one cannot brush aside the deadly effect of mercury, lead and cadmium smoke on vulnerable lungs and the fragile planet. Due to Covid, Sivakasi is caught between infection and starvation. The virus has forced mankind to make adjustments for the new normal. Going forward, Sivakasi ought to shift its entire product line to green crackers instead of part-producing them, so as to be on the right side of the CSIR’s directives and the Supreme Court’s verdict.

