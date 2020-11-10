STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Transforming the Indian police

The measures initiated in the state are a good start, but to truly transform the department, police reforms must be implemented in letter and spirit.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

The suicide of a family of four allegedly due to police harassment in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has brought to the fore once again the deep-rooted malaise within the department. The head of the family, an auto driver, had released a video, before taking the extreme step, explaining how he was humiliated. Based on prima facie evidence, two cops have been arrested and suspended. Incidents such as these have been happening over the years despite repeated efforts, both sincere and lackadaisical, to stop them. Is there no way to make the police department humane, responsible and professional?

In the case of Andhra Pradesh, to their credit, DGP Gautam Sawang and the government have focused on people-friendly policing and ample evidence of it was seen during the lockdown when the police went out of their way to help families affected by Covid-19. The department also won a lion’s share of the awards at the 67th SKOCH Summit in New Delhi recently for meritorious services. Similarly, the establishment of Disha police stations for protection of women was a step in the right direction. And yet, there have also been instances where the police exceeded their brief. It doesn’t require a Sherlock Holmes to diagnose the problem. Political interference, corruption and lack of character among some black sheep are at the root of it all. Besides these, the British Raj mentality of being the masters still runs deep, particularly among the lower rung of the force.

The measures initiated in the state are a good start, but to truly transform the department, police reforms must be implemented in letter and spirit. A recent report by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative found that no state is fully compliant with the Supreme Court verdict in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case in 2006. Andhra Pradesh, which has partially complied with the apex court’s directives, is the only state to have constituted Police Complaints Authorities at both the state and district levels. Whether they are effective is anybody’s guess. Good intentions alone aren’t enough. Structural changes ought to be made properly if the police are to be a force for good.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp