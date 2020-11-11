STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls 2020: BJP holds its core, while opponent, ally find flanks breached

Flood, pestilence, exodus and economic misery notwithstanding. Within this static picture, some new milestones were within sight on Tuesday, even if they remain unattained. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

The teflon-coated hologram of Narendra Modi looming over the landscape is by now a fixture of our politics. The results in Bihar and in a set of by-elections across India—from Manipur to Karnataka—show that it stays undimmed. Flood, pestilence, exodus and economic misery notwithstanding. Within this static picture, some new milestones were within sight on Tuesday, even if they remain unattained. 

The first real campaign helmed by young RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav on his own—a whirlwind of ecstatic rallies and media eulogies—nearly pulled off a stunner. But only nearly. Lalu Yadav’s son did generate a huge uptick in vote share, but the promise goes somewhat unredeemed at the end. Why? Because the RJD seemed unable to expand beyond its Muslim-Yadav core, despite attempts by him to expand its vocabulary.

To really succeed, he needed to win over non-Yadav blocs embedded within the NDA: EBCs, Dalits, Mahadalits. If residual loyalties to CM Nitish Kumar and vote-cutting by marginal players like the BSP impeded that reverse flow, the blame must attach largely to a weak Congress (the Left more than held its own). Practically non-existent on the ground, the GOP failed in the only utility it could have had: of buttressing Tejashwi’s universal appeal with its own old umbrella image.

As things stood, even Asaduddin Owaisi’s MIM was able to slice off chunks of the Muslim vote, further straitening the MGB’s catchment flows. There was, infamously, another spoiler in the picture. Chirag Paswan, the other scion, did his bit to chop Nitish’s JD(U) down to size.

Was that scripted? We’ll never know. Anyway, the BJP prospered. It held its core while both its opponent and ally found their flanks breached. The bypolls were an aggregation of holding operations; the Congress too did in Chhattisgarh what BSY and Jyotiraditya Scindia did in their fiefs. But in the game of perceptions, the BJP takes the day.
 

