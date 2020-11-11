The good and bad of BCCI women’s T20

The Women’s T20 Challenge, which got over in Sharjah on Monday, is a good initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Criticised for neglecting women’s cricket, board officials deserve praise for conducting this event in the middle of a pandemic.

That the women’s matches were telecast live should help in popularising this version of the game, which needs sponsors and viewership. After being away from the limelight for a long time, India’s women cricketers need this kind of attention. This will not make them as prominent as their male counterparts, but will get them some financial reward and visibility nonetheless.

However, there are lessons for the BCCI from this edition of the T20 Challenge. The timing was wrong, as it coincided with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. It is the most prominent women’s T20 league in the world and some Indians are regular participants.

Having the T20 Challenge alongside it deprived them of a chance to earn. This also meant that many top players were missing in action in the UAE. Unless the best are involved, the tournament will not be a spectacle and its reach will be limited. The men’s IPL is a runaway success because the who’s who of international cricket plays in it. Unless the same is done for the women’s version, it will remain short on star appeal and marketability.

Then, a total of four matches is a good beginning, but too few to give players a fair run to display their talent. In its third year, the T20 Challenge remains a mini tournament, rather than a full-fledged event. Further, the players got less than a week to prepare, despite coming off a long period of inactivity. In contrast, the men were in the UAE three weeks in advance.

Perhaps, the BCCI was keener on just staging the T20 Challenge than organising it properly. Officials should ponder these points and address the shortcomings, so that the T20 Challenge becomes an independent event and not a sideshow. Resources are not a problem. It’s a question of taking it seriously and giving it the treatment it deserves. Otherwise, the effort will not produce the desired results.

