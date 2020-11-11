STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The good and bad of BCCI women’s T20

Criticised for neglecting women’s cricket, board officials deserve praise for conducting this event in the middle of a pandemic.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Trailblazers players celebartes after won the match during the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 against Supernovas in UAE.

The Trailblazers players celebartes after won the match during the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 against Supernovas in UAE. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

The Women’s T20 Challenge, which got over in Sharjah on Monday, is a good initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Criticised for neglecting women’s cricket, board officials deserve praise for conducting this event in the middle of a pandemic.

That the women’s matches were telecast live should help in popularising this version of the game, which needs sponsors and viewership. After being away from the limelight for a long time, India’s women cricketers need this kind of attention. This will not make them as prominent as their male counterparts, but will get them some financial reward and visibility nonetheless.

However, there are lessons for the BCCI from this edition of the T20 Challenge. The timing was wrong, as it coincided with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. It is the most prominent women’s T20 league in the world and some Indians are regular participants.

Having the T20 Challenge alongside it deprived them of a chance to earn. This also meant that many top players were missing in action in the UAE. Unless the best are involved, the tournament will not be a spectacle and its reach will be limited. The men’s IPL is a runaway success because the who’s who of international cricket plays in it. Unless the same is done for the women’s version, it will remain short on star appeal and marketability.

Then, a total of four matches is a good beginning, but too few to give players a fair run to display their talent. In its third year, the T20 Challenge remains a mini tournament, rather than a full-fledged event. Further, the players got less than a week to prepare, despite coming off a long period of inactivity. In contrast, the men were in the UAE three weeks in advance.

Perhaps, the BCCI was keener on just staging the T20 Challenge than organising it properly. Officials should ponder these points and address the shortcomings, so that the T20 Challenge becomes an independent event and not a sideshow. Resources are not a problem. It’s a question of taking it seriously and giving it the treatment it deserves. Otherwise, the effort will not produce the desired results.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women’s T20
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp