STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Bypoll defeat a wake-up call for TRS

It is also now clear that it is the saffron party and not the Congress that is emerging as an alternative to the TRS.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

The victory of the BJP in the Dubbaka by-election in North Telangana, though by a slender margin of just over 1,000 votes, could still be indicative of the winds of change blowing across the state. The BJP, considered an underdog till now, has not only challenged the TRS but also vanquished it on its home turf. 

It is also now clear that it is the saffron party and not the Congress that is emerging as an alternative to the TRS. The Grand Old Party has slipped to a distant third position and lost even its security deposit despite newly appointed Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore deploying 140 leaders in all the villages in the constituency. The Dubbaka bypoll result might also trigger a migration of politicians into the BJP, mainly from the Congress, and when it begins, it may have a domino effect. As the BJP is in power at the Centre, it has an added advantage in winning leaders from other parties.

While it would be naive to write off the TRS based on a narrow defeat in a lone Assembly bypoll, it is a wake-up call for KCR’s party to not rest on its oars. The defeat in Dubbaka—to the BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao who had lost to the TRS from the same constituency in earlier Assembly polls—is the first loss for the Telangana ruling party in a by-election since the state was formed in 2014. The saffron party has come a long way from the Huzurnagar by-election held in the recent past where votes polled under NOTA were more than the BJP’s tally. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has shown that he can craft strategies that have an impact with the people, such as building a convincing argument that the Union government bears a lion’s share of KCR’s munificence doled out as welfare schemes.

Feeding on this victory, the BJP is bound to be aggressive in the ensuing elections to two seats of the Legislative Council and the polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The party believes it could get rich electoral benefits by igniting passions with its Hindutva slogan in the Telangana capital. Dealing with the BJP, therefore, would be a different ball game for the TRS in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp