Bypoll defeat a wake-up call for TRS

The victory of the BJP in the Dubbaka by-election in North Telangana, though by a slender margin of just over 1,000 votes, could still be indicative of the winds of change blowing across the state. The BJP, considered an underdog till now, has not only challenged the TRS but also vanquished it on its home turf.

It is also now clear that it is the saffron party and not the Congress that is emerging as an alternative to the TRS. The Grand Old Party has slipped to a distant third position and lost even its security deposit despite newly appointed Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore deploying 140 leaders in all the villages in the constituency. The Dubbaka bypoll result might also trigger a migration of politicians into the BJP, mainly from the Congress, and when it begins, it may have a domino effect. As the BJP is in power at the Centre, it has an added advantage in winning leaders from other parties.

While it would be naive to write off the TRS based on a narrow defeat in a lone Assembly bypoll, it is a wake-up call for KCR’s party to not rest on its oars. The defeat in Dubbaka—to the BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao who had lost to the TRS from the same constituency in earlier Assembly polls—is the first loss for the Telangana ruling party in a by-election since the state was formed in 2014. The saffron party has come a long way from the Huzurnagar by-election held in the recent past where votes polled under NOTA were more than the BJP’s tally. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has shown that he can craft strategies that have an impact with the people, such as building a convincing argument that the Union government bears a lion’s share of KCR’s munificence doled out as welfare schemes.

Feeding on this victory, the BJP is bound to be aggressive in the ensuing elections to two seats of the Legislative Council and the polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The party believes it could get rich electoral benefits by igniting passions with its Hindutva slogan in the Telangana capital. Dealing with the BJP, therefore, would be a different ball game for the TRS in the future.