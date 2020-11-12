Challenges remain amid market euphoria about vaccine, Biden

We live on hope. News that a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was showing 90% effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 infections has fired up the markets. In the last two days, the Sensex has scaled new highs, going up 704 and 680 points over Monday and Tuesday respectively. The BSE index has gained 3,664 points or 9.3% this month with nothing in the fundamentals to warrant a turnaround. There is, of course, Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential polls that heralds a possible era of stability. International bourses are also white hot as money, currently parked in gold and treasuries, makes its way to stocks like leisure and hospitality, on expectation that travel and entertainment will stage a comeback.

An analysis by UBS shows that the possible development of an inoculation against the coronavirus has powered about 40% of the resurgence in US stocks since May this year. The worldwide impact of the virus that has killed more than a million people globally and triggered one of the worst recessions since The Great Depression of the 1930s cannot be underestimated. Hope and a perception that ‘things will get better’ are big drivers of growth, and it is not a surprise that it pushes our bourses too. There’s been so much bad news over the last six to eight months that straws in the wind can get markets soaring.

There’s also the link between Biden’s victory and coronavirus, as the market expects a taskforce set up by the President-elect to fight the pandemic with aggression, something that was missing in the Trump era. Considering there is no cogent proof of ‘herd immunity’ and that there is a second wave of infections, a lot depends on inoculation as the way forward. The Pfizer vaccine, as well as others in the works like the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca one, have to be seen as game changers. However, the celebration has to be tempered with reality as the WHO and others have warned that it will be some time before these are commercially available. Storage at Antarctic-level temperatures and the high cost of a double-dose inoculation are also challenges that are not easy.