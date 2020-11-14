STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll-time rebellion in the Kerala BJP  

Published: 14th November 2020 07:48 AM

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The BJP in Kerala is suffering from a serious bout of dissidence, crippling the organisation at a time when it should be focusing its energies on two crucial rounds of elections—the local body poll that is currently underway and the Assembly election a few months from now.

Some senior leaders, including the popular Sobha Surendran, have raised a banner of revolt against the state unit chief K Surendran and his mentor Union minister V Muraleedharan, accusing the duo of sidelining them.

There was even talk of the rebels crossing over to rival parties. After the dissident group, comprising 24 leaders, wrote to the party’s national leadership, Surendran was summoned to Delhi and reportedly told to put the house in order at the earliest.

The party also roped in senior leaders like P S Sreedharan Pillai, a former state unit president who is currently the governor of Meghalaya, to pacify the rebels. Following the intervention, Surendran has struck a conciliatory note, calling Sobha “one of the strongest” women leaders. But the rebellion is far from over.

The Kerala BJP’s biggest liability has always been its leadership—beset with infighting, groupism and casteism. With little electoral gains to showcase, selfish interests have mattered more than the common party goals for many leaders. The party has certainly expanded its support base with each election, but 
it is still struggling to make that critical transition from being an also-ran to emerging as a strong political contender. For this, it must first overcome its inherent weakness—its divided leadership. 

Surendran, after taking over the party reins earlier this year, has managed to galvanise the cadre but has been unable to take fellow leaders along in his mission. In this context, the central leadership’s intervention was both timely and unavoidable.

The party sees huge potential for itself in Kerala but has found itself looking for answers after every electoral failure. The state leadership needs to understand that the party’s interest lies in keeping it united. To begin with, it can put an end to groupism, learn to ignore caste considerations and start believing in the principle of collective leadership.
 

Kerala BJP
