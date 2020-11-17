STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Dispel confusion about e-pill in TN

In this context, the unavailability of the e-pill is unlikely to have prevented sex so much as to have forced women into unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

Published: 17th November 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

Are emergency contraceptive pills—also known as the morning-after pill—banned in Tamil Nadu? The pill that can prevent an unwanted pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse was introduced in India in the mid-2000s. It offered another contraceptive option for women.

However, its launch was met with outrage and moral panic in TN, with some sections fearing availability of the drug would encourage premarital sex, following which the state clamped down on its sale. In time, this was considered a shadow ban—the drug is almost impossible to find, even in the capital city.

A recent report by the Foundation for Reproductive Health Services on availability of medical abortion drugs made mention of how poorly stocked the morning-after pill (an entirely different drug) is in TN, mentioning that only six out of 200 pharmacies stocked the drug and 90% of those not stocking the drug believed it to be banned in the state.

Now, thanks to years of advocacy by activists, the state has started making efforts to clear this misconception and encourage pharmacists to stock the drug so that it is available beyond some government services. The burden of contraception in India is overwhelmingly placed on women. Even in TN, which scores above-average on several health indicators, the National Family Health Survey-4 showed that condom use was only 0.8% and male sterilisation was 0%.

In this context, the unavailability of the e-pill is unlikely to have prevented sex so much as to have forced women into unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Now that the state has finally been made to see the light, it is imperative that it ensures the drug is widely available, pharmacists are educated on how it can be safely used and women are able to access it freely.

It must also clear lingering confusion among officials and pharmacists about its over-the-counter status. 
A pill (even The pill) alone cannot overturn patriarchy. But by offering individual women a modicum of control over their own bodies and futures, it can chip away at the foundations of oppression.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp