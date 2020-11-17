Dispel confusion about e-pill in TN

Are emergency contraceptive pills—also known as the morning-after pill—banned in Tamil Nadu? The pill that can prevent an unwanted pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse was introduced in India in the mid-2000s. It offered another contraceptive option for women.

However, its launch was met with outrage and moral panic in TN, with some sections fearing availability of the drug would encourage premarital sex, following which the state clamped down on its sale. In time, this was considered a shadow ban—the drug is almost impossible to find, even in the capital city.

A recent report by the Foundation for Reproductive Health Services on availability of medical abortion drugs made mention of how poorly stocked the morning-after pill (an entirely different drug) is in TN, mentioning that only six out of 200 pharmacies stocked the drug and 90% of those not stocking the drug believed it to be banned in the state.

Now, thanks to years of advocacy by activists, the state has started making efforts to clear this misconception and encourage pharmacists to stock the drug so that it is available beyond some government services. The burden of contraception in India is overwhelmingly placed on women. Even in TN, which scores above-average on several health indicators, the National Family Health Survey-4 showed that condom use was only 0.8% and male sterilisation was 0%.

In this context, the unavailability of the e-pill is unlikely to have prevented sex so much as to have forced women into unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Now that the state has finally been made to see the light, it is imperative that it ensures the drug is widely available, pharmacists are educated on how it can be safely used and women are able to access it freely.

It must also clear lingering confusion among officials and pharmacists about its over-the-counter status.

A pill (even The pill) alone cannot overturn patriarchy. But by offering individual women a modicum of control over their own bodies and futures, it can chip away at the foundations of oppression.