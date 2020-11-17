STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time for local polls to test J&K’s political mood

The sudden poll announcement came at a time when the Peoples’ Alliance was searching for a roadmap for political visibility.

For representational purposes

By deciding to jointly contest the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K, the seven-party Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has set in motion the process of reviving grassroots democracy and showcasing its strength across the Union Territory. Big mainstream parties like the National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party are part of the alliance that was cobbled together for existential reasons, as their leadership was jailed for months after the reading down of Article 370 last year.

The first task for the alliance is to evolve a consensus on naming candidates for all 280 seats. That it is no easy task was underlined by the fact that the first list of 27 seats announced on Thursday only had the number, no names. Accommodating the aspirations of parties that have ruled the state for ages—along with other marginal players—requires dexterity and a spirit of give and take. As head of the alliance, Farooq’s negotiating skills are under test.

The bigger challenge is to sell their message on Article 370’s restoration to the masses. It’s in this context that the turnout at their rallies would be closely watched as the Valley is largely peaceful. If the Peoples’ Alliance does well, it will have bragging rights for staying rooted despite the BJP’s barb that the state was ruled by a couple for families for ages.

It can also spin it as a referendum on the state’s special powers. As for the BJP, it would be aiming to increase its footprint, though some resentment is already brewing in its Jammu pocket borough over relaxation of land and domicile rights. The Centre, of course, would be keen to showcase Kashmir’s exercise of its free will as the full restoration of normalcy. Look at it any which way, polls are a good augury. Let the democracy drumbeats begin.
 

