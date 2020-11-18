STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Fresh warning bells on climate change

Climate science research continues to trigger the alarm. The latest from Scientific Reports, a Nature journal, says that global warming is now an unstoppable process.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

climate change

For representational purposes

Climate science research continues to trigger the alarm. The latest from Scientific Reports, a Nature journal, says that global warming is now an unstoppable process. The model generated by two scientists forecasts that the Earth’s temperature will rise unabated and so would ocean levels even if the whole world stopped greenhouse gas emission right now. 

The climate model, devised by Jorgen Randers and Ulrich Goluke, has been the subject of controversy in the scientific fraternity. According to the duo’s earth system climate interpretable model, the planet has witnessed several tipping points and the process of climate change is now irreversible.

It took into account the melting of Arctic ice for hundreds of years, the thawing process of permafrost as well as increased release of water vapour captured eventually in warmer atmosphere. “We have identified a point-of-no-return in our climate model ESCIMO—and that it is already behind us,” the research paper says. The model has been run from 1850 and shows that global temperatures will eventually rise till 2500 and possibly well beyond it, no matter how much GHG emissions are cut by humanity.

The two scenarios presented in the model look at a ‘dark’ future for the blue planet. “As temperature rises, ice and snow are melted, making the planet darker,” says the paper, which forecasts significant changes in the global climate system. The ESCIMO model has found its fair share of critics who call it contradictory to the more established and evaluated ones.

But the world can only ignore such alarms at its own peril because nations are nowhere near the climate goals set by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In terms of impact, one merely needs to look at Australia bearing the brunt while one of its own studies says that the worst is yet to come.

A recent study from a Japan university says that hurricanes are getting stronger after landfall, causing more destruction because of climate change impacts. Developing and poor nations are paying the bigger human cost of global warming. Under such scenarios, no alarm bell seems alarmist enough.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp