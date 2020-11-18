STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Opportunities and challenges in biggest free trade zone

It’s an oft-stated view of India—a bullish, sanguine one—that PM Narendra Modi iterated in his online BRICS Summit speech on Tuesday.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin | twitter

It’s an oft-stated view of India—a bullish, sanguine one—that PM Narendra Modi iterated in his online BRICS Summit speech on Tuesday. Briefly, it holds that India stands uniquely poised to play a key role in driving global economic recovery. Building deeper synergies among BRICS nations is a subset of that. If this is the worldview coming from the very top, it may seem counter-intuitive that New Delhi has decided to step away from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership of 15 countries of the Asia-Pacific.

The newly minted RCEP, which links up the ASEAN powerhouses with China-Japan-South Korea as also Australia-New Zealand, accounts for 30% of the world economic output. This presents a difficult dilemma. By staying away from this macro-regional trade initiative, India has opted to build walls around itself—quite contrary to the spirit the PM talked about.

And yet, the domestic compulsions are very real. In the West, protectionism preserves the monopoly of giant lobbies, often with extremely wealthy members. But if India opens up to the RCEP’s liberal trade arrangements, those who will get hit are the small, vulnerable cogs that make up India’s mammoth jigsaw—those in the dairy sector, farmers whose crops yield our edible oils, MSMEs. Imported products swamping our markets, their flow eased by low tariffs, is an existential issue for them. 

Yet, New Delhi should think twice—and creatively—before this becomes a lost opportunity. We could have negotiated a better deal for our people—offering them newer stakes, while immunising them in other ways. And imports of cheaper components could help Indian manufacturing—ramping up investment, benefiting the entire chain from producer to consumer, even driving exports eventually. Tapping into the Asia-Pacific network optimally could have as-yet unforeseen benefits. Openness and competition finally helps spur innovation and evolution. Being inward-looking keeps us static.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS RCEP
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp